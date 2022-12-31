Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $161.38 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

