Fundamentun LLC Has $216,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

