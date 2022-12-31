Fundamentun LLC Has $342,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.