Fundamentun LLC Sells 44 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.