Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 51,121 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,121 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 646,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

CME stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $187.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

