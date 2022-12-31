Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $550.69 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.81 and a 200-day moving average of $542.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

