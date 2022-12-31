Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,052 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

