NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Waters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 21,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 335,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Waters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waters by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WAT opened at $342.58 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
