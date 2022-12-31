Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,010,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 251,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

