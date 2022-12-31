Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.