Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

