PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
