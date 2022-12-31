Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 134,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

