Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 271,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.