Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.