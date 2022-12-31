Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

