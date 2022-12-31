TFG Advisers LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

