Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Haleon

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.