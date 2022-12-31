Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $114.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

