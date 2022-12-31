Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.