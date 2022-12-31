State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

