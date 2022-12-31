State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

