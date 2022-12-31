Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.