Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baylin Technologies (BYLTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.