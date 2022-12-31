The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). Approximately 60,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 201,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £152.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,818.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.72.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

