CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in December

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 3.9 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

