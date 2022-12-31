Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Decreases By 18.8%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NNY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.