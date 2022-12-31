Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.70 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $334.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $122.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Northwest Pipe

Several analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at $599,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $119,542 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 149.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.