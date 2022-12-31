Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Drops By 18.6%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 625.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

WH stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

