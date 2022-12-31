SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 381,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in SciPlay by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SciPlay by 68.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 148.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SciPlay to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

SciPlay Price Performance

SCPL stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

