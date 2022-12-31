Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

