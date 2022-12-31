Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Sonos Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.90 on Friday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.