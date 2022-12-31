Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

