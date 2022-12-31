Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Drops By 18.3%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACWP stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

About PacWest Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACWP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

