PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGX opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

