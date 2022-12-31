PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NRGX opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $16.26.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
