TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC opened at $0.84 on Friday. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

