Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 42,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $450,418.32. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 42,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,418.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 52,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

