Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Drops By 17.9%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -147.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1,075.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

