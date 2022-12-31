Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Augmedix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Augmedix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Augmedix by 13.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Augmedix by 577.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Augmedix by 31.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Further Reading

