Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

