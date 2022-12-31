Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expands By 80.5%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIVO opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $637,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $411,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 640.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after buying an additional 1,045,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

