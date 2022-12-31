State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,387.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,484.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,497.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,761.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

