State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,748 shares of company stock worth $150,214 and sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

