State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,445 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $264.96 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

