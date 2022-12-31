Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $604.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $622.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.45. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

