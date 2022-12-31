State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,635 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $327.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $676.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

