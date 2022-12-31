J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

