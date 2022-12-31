CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Trading Down 1.6%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.88. 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 391,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.56.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CION Investment

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

