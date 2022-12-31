State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.