State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 506,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,925,000 after acquiring an additional 542,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,781,000 after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

