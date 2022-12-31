State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Shares of LAMR opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

